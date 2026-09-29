How Misleading AI Videos, Images On Mosque Demolition Fuelled Ujjain Unrest

AI-generated videos and images depicting the demolition of the Shahi Mosque in Ujjain were circulated on social media and shared to trigger unrest on Monday, police have said.

A number of provocative AI videos and images have surfaced that fuelled rumours and mobilised a crowd which clashed with police during a planned and amicable removal of parts of the mosque for a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028.

While some messages drew parallels with the Babri mosque demolition, others called on people to gather at the mosque to stop the demolition. The messages misrepresented the event as a total demolition of the mosque by the administration, whereas it was in fact a planned removal of a portion after the mosque committee reached an agreement with the administration.

Police have also registered an FIR under Sections 196(1), 299, 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over the alleged circulation of misleading messages and videos on social media.

Police have also identified some people who shared the provocative messages. According to police, Imran Khan had posted a message on Instagram on September 27, urging people to gather at Chhatri Chowk. In another video circulated through an Instagram account, a person identified as Arif Pathan allegedly asked people to assemble near the mosque at 2 am.

Read | Tear Gas, Lathi Charge In Protesters vs Cops Over Ujjain Mosque Removal

The administration said the mosque committee had begun removing the portion on Monday itself following overnight discussions with community representatives. A large crowd had gathered near the mosque on Sunday and stayed through the night. An understanding was reportedly reached around 4-5 am, but people gathered again later in the morning and some began throwing stones at police.

Police had to use lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh on Tuesday said complete calm prevailed at the Shahi Masjid site, where the operation to remove a portion of the structure affected by the road-widening project was set to resume amid heavy security deployment.

"Complete calm prevails at the site. The members of the Shahi Masjid Committee are themselves removing the portion of the structure affected by the road-widening project. Yesterday, some individuals attempted to create an unpleasant situation, and the strictest possible action is being taken against them," Roshan Kumar Singh told ANI.