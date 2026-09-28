Tear Gas, Lathi Charge In Protesters vs Cops Over Ujjain Mosque Removal

Stones were thrown at police and tear gas shells fired in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday during protests over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028. Some police personnel suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Around 11 feet of the mosque near Chhatri Chowk falls within the proposed road alignment. The administration said the mosque committee had begun removing the portion itself following overnight discussions with community representatives.

A large crowd had gathered near the mosque on Sunday and stayed through the night. An understanding was reportedly reached around 4-5 am, but people gathered again later in the morning and some began throwing stones at police.

A group of people and cops clashed in Ujjain over mosque demolition

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and cordoned off the area. Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the situation was now under control and work at the mosque was continuing.

"The demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the Shahi Masjid. As a precautionary measure, a full security perimeter has been established, and entry is prohibited for everyone," Sharma said.

"However, certain miscreants attempted to create a disturbance and resorted to stone-pelting. The police personnel present at the scene responded by using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd," he said.

As tension spread, Ujjain's Seher Qazi Khaleelur Rahman appealed to residents to stay away from the area and ignore rumours. He said the dispute had been resolved during the overnight talks.

"Do not go to the markets unnecessarily. The mosque issue was resolved last night itself and now there is no reason to go there. The administration is doing its work. People should not pay attention to rumours," he said.

Chaotic secenes witnessed in Ujjain

The controversy centres on a 900-metre stretch between Kanthal Chauraha and Gopal Mandir, which is being widened to 15 metres as part of preparations for the 2028 religious gathering. Buildings falling within the expanded road alignment are being partially demolished.

Mosque representatives had expressed willingness to cooperate with the project but raised concerns about damage to the remaining structure. Imam Mohammad Ibrahim has claimed that even a partial alteration could affect the entire building.

District Magistrate Raushan Kumar said residents and religious groups were voluntarily participating in preparations for Simhastha, which is expected to draw pilgrims from across India and abroad. He maintained that community members were carrying out the work at the religious site themselves.

Women protesting against the demolition also blocked a road at Naka No. 5. Crime Branch inspector Pushpa Panchal suffered a cut on her hand while police were moving the women away. According to police, her hand was cut by the edge of a sheet behind which the women were standing. She received first aid.

The road-widening drive has also affected the Khade Hanuman temple and a portion of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's ancestral home.

The dispute has reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Its Indore bench dismissed two petitions challenging the proposed action on September 9. A further challenge was listed for hearing on Monday.

Police said CCTV cameras and drones were being used to monitor the area and identify those involved in the violence.

"We will now identify the perpetrators using CCTV and drone footage and register FIRs against those found involved," Sharma said.