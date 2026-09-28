Searches At 12 Places Linked To Actor Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood Industry

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at several locations linked to Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Income Tax Department launched searches at 12 locations over suspected fund irregularities. Investigators believe that funds are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.

Multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department are currently verifying documents, financial records, and details of the alleged overseas transactions.

Last year, in December, Mumbai Police launched a hunt for Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Rakul Preet Singh, in a drug case.

In an operation carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and West Zone police here on December 19, 2025, two businessmen were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized from them. Aman was suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)