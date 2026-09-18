Rakul Preet Singh's Greece Getaway Will Make You Want To Visit These 5 Spots

A holiday in Greece can be the kind of trip that leaves you wanting for more. There's a lot to see, do and, of course, photograph, from the iconic whitewashed buildings of Santorini and beautiful islands to beaches made for water lovers and majestic mountains.

Add good food, charming streets and plenty of picture-perfect corners to explore, and the holiday gets even more exciting. It's not hard to see why Greece finds its way onto so many travel wishlists. Well, if it hasn't made it to yours yet, Rakul Preet Singh's latest Instagram post might give you a little inspiration.

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The actor recently jetted off to Greece for a vacation and shared a video giving her followers a glimpse of the getaway. From exploring the destination and posing at some seriously scenic spots to trying out different things and putting together a series of stylish holiday looks, Rakul seemed to be making the most of her time there. The video also offered a glimpse of her husband, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, who appeared in a few moments from the trip.

For the caption, she wrote, “A little escape from the usual, and exactly the kind of break I needed. Beautiful views, amazing food, slow mornings, good conversations and so many little moments that made the stay special. From the comfort of the property to simply enjoying the surroundings, everything felt like a reminder to pause, unwind and be present.”

Some getaways, she mentioned, are about the destination, and some are simply about how the place makes you feel.

Want to plan your own Greek holiday? Here are five places and experiences you should add to your list.

1) Santorini

Santorini is a must, for obvious reasons! This beautiful Cycladic island is known for its iconic white and cream-coloured houses, blue-domed churches, colourful doors, winding staircases and stunning views of the sea and mountains. Add the pretty pedestrian walkways and beautiful sunsets to the plan and you are good to go.

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Photo: Canva

2) The Acropolis, Athens

The Acropolis is one of Athens' most iconic landmarks and a must-visit for anyone exploring Greece. Perched high above the city, this ancient stone complex dates back to the 5th century BC and stands as a reminder of Greece's rich history, art, philosophy and democratic legacy.

Photo: Canva

3) Meteora, Kalabaka

Meteora is another must-visit in Greece, famous for its dramatic rock formations and Greek Orthodox monasteries perched high above them. The towering cliffs create an almost otherworldly landscape, making Meteora one of Greece's most unique UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

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4) Mykonos

Mykonos is the place to be if you're looking for Greece's famous party scene. Packed with lively beach clubs, nightclubs and buzzing nightlife, the island is a must-visit for those who like to party.

Photo: Canva

5) Naxos

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This is a beautiful mix of charming villages, dramatic landscapes and gorgeous beaches. Explore Chora, take in the views from Mount Zeus and visit the ancient Zeus cave. But don't miss Agios Prokopios and Plaka.