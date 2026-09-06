Shilpa Shirodkar's London Visit Takes Her To The National Gallery, Here's Why It Is Special

A trip to London is never short of things to see and do. From its charming lanes and grand architecture to its fascinating history, diverse culture, royal legacy, theatre and, of course, food, the city has something for almost everyone. And when it comes to art and culture, London stands out. Giving us some major travel goals this time is Shilpa Shirodkar, who seems to be having the time of her life in London now.

The actress recently shared glimpses from her visit to the National Gallery, and it is easy to see why the place continues to draw visitors from around the world. Sharing a glimpse of her visit, Shilpa wrote, “Came for the National Gallery and stayed for people watching.”

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Wondering what makes The National Gallery such a popular stop in London? If you've been thinking about exploring it, here are a few reasons why you should definitely consider a visit.

Located in the heart of Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery is one of London's most treasured cultural landmarks and home to an extraordinary collection of masterpieces by some of the world's most celebrated artists. At the National Gallery, you'll get to see a world-class collection of more than 2,300 Western European paintings, spanning from the mid-13th century to 1900. Best of all, entry is completely free.

Vincent van Gogh's iconic work, Sunflowers, has been part of the National Gallery's collection since 1924. And that's not all! The gallery is also home to Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin of the Rocks, Jan van Eyck's The Arnolfini Portrait and J.M.W. Turner's The Fighting Temeraire.

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The National Gallery's grand Neoclassical façade has made it one of the city's most recognisable cultural landmarks. If you're someone who loves art and history, a visit here is sure to leave you fascinated and inspired.