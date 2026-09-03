Planning A Copenhagen Trip? Here's Your Guide Inspired By Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is taking a break from his busy work schedule and enjoying a family holiday in Europe with his wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan. The actor has been sharing glimpses of their Denmark trip as the family explores places together.

After spending time across the country, Vikrant, Sheetal and Vardaan reached Copenhagen. From beautiful streets and historic spots to relaxing views, the city has plenty to offer visitors looking for a memorable holiday.

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If you are planning a trip and want to explore the city like the Massey family, there are several must-visit spots worth adding to your list.

1. Nyhavn

It is one of Copenhagen's most famous spots and a great place to start your trip. The colourful old houses near the canal make the area perfect for a relaxed walk and plenty of photos. The area looks beautiful during the day and becomes even more lively in the evening.

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2. Tivoli Gardens

For a fun-filled day in Copenhagen, head to Tivoli Gardens. Located in the heart of the city, this famous amusement park has rides, gardens, food stalls and entertainment for visitors of different ages. The park also has beautiful walking areas where you can simply relax and enjoy the surroundings.

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3. The Little Mermaid statue

A visit to Copenhagen is incomplete without seeing The Little Mermaid statue. Sitting on a rock beside the water, the small bronze statue is based on the famous fairy tale by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. It may not be a huge monument, but it is one of the city's best-known sights.

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4. Rosenborg Castle

Step into Denmark's royal history at Rosenborg Castle, a beautiful historic building surrounded by the King's Garden. The castle was built in the early 17th century and was once used as a royal residence. Inside, visitors can see rooms filled with old furniture, paintings and royal items. One of its biggest attractions is the collection of Danish crown jewels and other treasures. After exploring the castle, take a walk in the gardens.

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5. Christiansborg Palace

This place offers a chance to see an important part of Denmark's political and royal history. Located on the small island of Slotsholmen, the palace is home to parts of the Danish Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office and the Supreme Court. Some sections are open to visitors. You can also climb the palace tower for wide views across Copenhagen.

Whether you're drawn to Copenhagen for its colourful streets, rich history, striking architecture or laid-back charm, the Danish capital has plenty to offer.