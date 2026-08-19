Inside Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur's Norway Vacation

Actor Vikrant Messy, his wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan are away from home, enjoying a quiet vacation in Norway. Sheetal has shared numerous candid pictures from their trip to Oslo, showing the family enjoying a break away from their busy schedules.

The actress also shared a fun caption for the post, calling Vikrant her “main squeeze” and their son the “half”. The couple looked happy, explored popular places and spent some quality time together.

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Sheetal shared a collage of pictures in which the family was seen visiting some of the city's popular spots, such as the Royal Palace, Oslo Opera House, Ferris wheel and the Monolith.

The actress also shared simple family moments from their holiday. Some pictures showed them relaxing in gardens and travelling by train, while others captured sweet moments between Sheetal and her son at restaurants and parks.

Here are some of the places you could also visit, should you plan a trip to Oslo.

Royal Palace - It is one of the most well-known places in Oslo. It is the main home of the King of Norway and was completed in 1849. The palace is also used as a workplace by the Royal Family and the Royal Court. Built in a Neoclassical style, the grand building has three floors and three wings. It has also been renovated several times over the years and some parts are open to visitors during the summer months.

Oslo Opera House - The building, which opened in 2008, was designed to feel like an extension of Norway's open natural spaces. Its simple Scandinavian design gives it a clean and modern look. Visitors do not need to attend a show to enjoy the Opera House. People can walk around the building, admire its design and see different artworks.

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Ferris Wheel - The Ferris wheel offers visitors a great way to see Oslo from above. It rises 40 metres above the ground and gives wide views of the city and harbour. The cabins are closed, which makes the ride comfortable in different weather conditions throughout the year. Visitors can sit inside the gondolas and enjoy the view as the wheel slowly moves higher.

The Monolith - This is one of the most famous sculptures in Oslo's Vigeland Park, which stands at the highest point of the park. The sculpture was made from one large block of stone, which is why it is called the Monolith. The stone came from a quarry in Iddefjord, Norway and shows 121 human figures placed closely together, including men, women and people of different ages.