Norway Is Building A Whale-Shaped Attraction On The Edge Of The Arctic Ocean

What if a building could make you feel like you are standing right at the edge of the ocean? That is the idea behind The Whale, a new experience centre coming to Andenes in Northern Norway.

It opens in June 2027. And it is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting new places to visit in Norway.

The Whale is not just about looking at whales. It brings together whales, the ocean, science, art, sound, storytelling and architecture in one extraordinary setting. And the setting itself is something else.

First, Where Is The Whale?

The Whale is coming to Andenes, on the island of Andoya in the Vesteralen region of Northern Norway. Andenes is already famous for whale watching. In fact, it is considered one of the world's top places for seeing whales throughout the year.

Around 10 km from the coast is Bleiksdjupet, a deep underwater canyon. It brings nutrient-rich water closer to the coast, creating excellent feeding grounds for marine life. And where there is plenty of food, whales follow.

And Then Comes The Building

The architecture may be one of the biggest reasons to visit. Designed by Copenhagen-based architect Dorte Mandrup, The Whale is being built right on the shoreline. The building is inspired by the shape and movement of a whale. Its huge curved roof appears to rise naturally from the landscape.

Instead of looking like a regular museum placed beside the sea, it is designed to feel like part of the coastline itself. The building will change depending on the light, weather, tides and your viewpoint. And around it will be outdoor spaces where visitors can walk, sit, explore and simply take in the Arctic landscape.

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What Will You Find Inside?

The Whale will take visitors into the world of these enormous animals.

You can learn about:

How whales evolved

How their bodies work

How they communicate

How they live together

Where they travel

What they eat

How they interact with their environment

Why whales are important to healthy oceans

But it will not be just rows of information boards. The centre will use interactive installations, art, sound and storytelling to bring these stories to life. Visitors will even hear whale songs and explore the mysteries of the deep sea.

Humans have admired whales since forever. We have written about them, painted them, studied them, and even hunted them. And today, we are trying to understand how to protect them and the oceans they depend on. The centre will explore this entire journey.

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You Can Actually See Whales Here

The Whale is located next to one of the world's best whale-watching areas. Whale watching began in Andoya in the late 1980s, and visitors have been coming here ever since to see whales against the Arctic landscape.

So imagine this: you spend the morning inside The Whale learning about these animals. Then you head out onto the water. And suddenly, the subject you were just learning about is right there in front of you. That is the experience that makes Andenes special.

The Whale is being designed as a year-round cultural space. There will be exhibitions, concerts, events and conversations involving local and international partners. The idea is to create a place where travellers and locals can come together. It will also be open throughout the year, with opening hours changing by season.

The Whale is bringing together a spectacular building, an immersive experience about whales and the ocean, and one of the world's best whale-watching locations right outside. It is also arriving after more than a decade of planning.

The idea began in 2014. Dorte Mandrup won the architectural competition in 2019. The project moved through further design and construction stages, with the final public financing secured in 2024. Now, the opening is planned for June 2027.

And when it finally opens, travellers will have a new reason to venture beyond Norway's famous fjords.