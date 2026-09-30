'Lemons Rs 850 Per Kg': Man Compares Vegetable Prices In Norway And India, Sparks Debate

An Indian living in Norway has sparked an online debate after highlighting the huge gap between vegetable prices in Europe and back home in India. The user, Vinod, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing high prices of some vegetables, including organic lemons selling for roughly Rs 850 per kilogram, tomatoes at Rs 680 per kilogram, and a single cucumber priced at around Rs 300.

"Even after living in Norway for years, it still surprises me every time I visit the butikk," the user wrote.

"These are the daily prices of groceries: Organic lemon: Rs 850/kg, tomato: Rs 680/kg, cucumber: Rs 300 each."

"In India's metros, lemons can cost around Rs 90-Rs 110/kg, tomatoes Rs 60-Rs 80/kg, and cucumbers Rs 20-Rs 30 each, depending on quality."

Also read | Gen Z Employee's Reply To CEO's 'Think Like Owner' Comment Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The user added that vegetables are eight times cheaper than in Norway, but salaries aren't eight times higher in the Scandinavian nation.

"Still, we complain as always," the user wrote. "It's not about Norway's cost structure, salaries, imports and so on... it just makes me wonder if we're paying our farmers a fair price, enough for their hard work in India."

"What do you think, fam? Are we failing our farmers in India?"

Also read | Employee Earning Rs 1 Lakh A Month Struggles To Save Beyond Rs 20,000, Internet Reacts

See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post went viral, sparking a debate on how agricultural value chains work in different economies. "Farmers don't get a fair price; people in the city pay more compared to the income. The only people earning are the middlemen controlled by politicians by controlling the prices," one user wrote in the comment section.

Another user shared a different perspective, saying, "Check per capita income of the country u mentioned and India. Also check how many are holding the top 1% of that income in those countries and how many in India, and then re-post it with authentic data."

"I cannot respect you enough for putting forward such an important issue. I see hundreds of posts daily criticising vegetable prices in countries outside India by NRIs and praising India for such low prices, but no one cares to think that isn't it because we underpay our farmers. Same goes for people praising India for Blinkit and other similar rapid delivery services missing abroad, and the harsh reality is that we are exploiting our vulnerable class," a third user praised him.