Employee Earning Rs 1 Lakh A Month Struggles To Save Beyond Rs 20,000, Internet Reacts

A 25-year-old employee recently shared that payday has become a reminder of high living costs and rising financial demands. Despite earning a monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000, the user revealed in a Reddit post that he barely manages to hold onto Rs 20,000 each month after covering his essential expenses.

"I have to immediately worry about paying my car loan of 25000, rent of 25000 and monthly insurance premium of 6000. Out of my 1 lakh salary, 56000 is gone before the first 3-4 days of the month," the user wrote.

"Then there are food costs of 10000, petrol of 5000, and utilities of 3000 at least."

"Thanks to all of this, by the end of the month, I have only 20000 saved."

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For many working professionals, getting paid at the end of the month brings a sense of accomplishment, but this user has shared what salary day means if you have EMIs and other responsibilities.

The young professional added that they have worked hard for the last 6 months, but despite their efforts, they have saved only Rs 1,20,000.

"Sometimes I feel what's the use of all of this. I can't even take leave because my company doesn't approve them," the employee wrote.

On top of high everyday expenses, he faces the pressure of an Rs 8 lakh loan taken out by his father. While he wishes to help his family clear the debt, his slim savings prevent him from sending money home.

"My dad has an Rs 8 lakh loan that I need to help repay. I have not been helping him because I myself have very little money saved," he wrote.

He also highlighted the constant fear of job loss without a solid emergency fund. "If I lose my job, I will lose my car and I will be kicked from my rent house."

"Every month I see my salary being sent to bank account, I feel bad. I am spending my 20s working all day every day and even on weekends sometimes just to save 2 lakhs over the course of a whole year," they said.

"Just 5 years left in my 20s. If I save this 2 lakhs every year, then I can pay off my father's loans by the time I become 30 years old."

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Social media reaction

With thousands of views and nearly 300 upvotes, the post sparked a broad discussion online among young professionals facing similar urban living costs.

"The question is, why did you buy a car which washes away 1/4th of your salary every month?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's a self-made problem; I bought a 2nd hand car of 2.75 lakhs when my rent was 17k. An EMI of 25k equal to rent is crazy," another user said.

"He is 25, unmarried. No need for a car. If safety is his priority, then he could have got a second-hand car with an EMI of about 10k. PG could have saved him 10 to 15k. I don't know why insurance is that high? If SIP, then understandable. People love to live their lives lavishly but also complain about savings. And the audacity to put it in Frugal sub!" a third user suggested.