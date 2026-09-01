Man Compares Life Of Ageing Parents In India And Norway, Questions Elderly Support System

An Indian man living in Norway has sparked a discussion about how ageing parents are cared for in India and Norway. In a post on X, user Vinod compared the two systems and questioned whether India needs stronger support for elderly citizens.

Vinod said ageing parents in Norway generally do not move in with their children. Instead, they may continue living in their own homes or move into care homes where nurses check on them, meals and activities are arranged, and their dignity and independence are prioritised.

He stressed that living separately does not necessarily mean families become distant.

He wrote, "They meet on weekends with their grandchildren. They plan family get-togethers. They go on holidays together. They stay connected, just without making parents dependent on their children."

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Vinod said the system in Norway is designed so that an elderly parent's comfort does not depend on their children's income or their ability to provide day-to-day care.

"The system is built so an old parent's comfort does not depend on how much their son earns, how much their daughter can love, or how kind their daughter-in-law is," Vinod added.

Comparing this with India, Vinod wrote, "In India, if you put your ageing parents in an old-age home, the whole street talks about it."

He said Indian families can end up balancing several responsibilities at once, including jobs, home-loan EMIs, children's school fees, and ageing parents' medical expenses. He also suggested that some elderly parents may remain silent about their needs because they do not want to feel like a burden on their children.

Vinod said it is not that Indians do not love their parents, adding that Norwegians love their parents too.

"But we mixed love with duty, money, dependency, and guilt, and called it "Sanskar", he added.

Vinod mentioned that elderly parents should have the freedom to grow old without feeling dependent, guilty or like a burden. He questioned whether India needs a stronger system to support ageing citizens.

Social Media Reaction

The post prompted mixed reactions on X, with several users pointing to differences in infrastructure, social structures and the emotional needs of elderly parents.

One user commented, "I believe that you are missing the bigger point here. In old age, you are comfortable at the place where you have lived for so many years."

Another user noted, "That sounds so healthy for everyone involved."

"Yes, the systems need to be built in a way that parents are independent," added a third user.