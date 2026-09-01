13-Year-Old Makes Rs 2.5 Lakh In 3 Days By Selling AI Study App Built Without Coding Skills

Zhu Shuhan, a 13-year-old student in China, earned 18,000 yuan (US$2,600, which is around 2.5 lakhs) for developing an artificial intelligence (AI) product, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Without knowing how to write a single line of code, she built an AI study assistant to help parents supervise their children's study habits and also help students concentrate.

She won the third prize of 5,000 yuan at a national AI product marketing competition held recently in Hangzhou. A total of 50 participants were competing against each other. There were no judges, and the winners were selected based on the money they earned through their products.

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The app was called Zai Chang, and it was translated as On Site in English. While listing the features, the report mentioned that the app has made the supervision of children easier while they study, as all it takes is to upload a photo of themselves; the system then assumes the role of a virtual parent.

Usually, the system alerts the parent when its camera detects that the child is playing on a mobile device or leaving their seat.

"My parents were so busy that they did not have time to accompany me while I studied. I often found myself distracted and discreetly using my phone while doing homework," she said as quoted in the report.

"Many of my classmates face similar challenges with self-discipline. I wanted to create a digital parent clone."

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She came up with the idea of the app when she recognised a common issue among her peers, which was organising study schedules, summarising complex notes, and creating practice quizzes for exams.

"I dislike whistle-blowers. I want my app to be gentle and allow room for improvement for children," she explained. "From this app development experience, I realised that as long as you have a good idea, AI can bring it to life," she emphasised.

The report further mentioned that her younger brother is one of her first users. "After being monitored by this app, my brother studies more diligently," she added.