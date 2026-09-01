'Absolute Core Memory': Woman Shares Parents' Sweet Reaction To Food Delivery Robot In US

Indian woman living in the United States shared an honest reaction of her parents when they saw a food delivery robot on the streets for the first time in their lives. Sharing a cute video on Instagram, she called it an "absolute core memory". The woman named Priyanka revealed that the incident took place at India Square, Jersey City, New Jersey. She said that watching her parents experience these everyday futuristic things for the first time is "truly priceless".

"Watching Mummy and Papa encounter a food delivery robot rolling down the street was an absolute core memory!" she wrote as the caption of the video.

"The pure shock, confusion, and excitement on their faces... they couldn't believe a little box on wheels was delivering food all by itself! Mummy papa like 'What on earth is that?!' and amazed by the technology."

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Watch the video here:

In another video, she gave her parents a smartphone in the middle of Times Square, calling it a "whole core memory in itself".

"I asked Mummy to record a video of her and Papa using the back camera for the very first time, and the pure confusion, innocent excitement, and cuteness was off the charts," she revealed,

"Taking my Desi parents to New York City and capturing these unscripted moments makes every single second of this trip priceless."

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Social media reactions

The Times Square video resonated on social media, with users praising the woman for sharing such a sweet video. "I sometimes wonder why people feel the need to take their parents abroad and do certain things just to show it off. Personally, I believe true happiness isn't always about visiting big cities or expensive places," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's more about taking your parents somewhere they genuinely enjoy and where they feel comfortable and respected. At the end of the day, I feel happiness should be about creating meaningful moments with them rather than showing them off to others."

"They are definitely keeping up with the trend. So cute," another user added.

"They are making Times Square look even more beautiful," said a third user.