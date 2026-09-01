Bangladesh, China Finalise Plans On Teesta River, J-10CE Fighter Jet Deal

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, met newly appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir, as the two nations seek deep defence and economic ties.

Kabir described China as a trusted friend and valued strategic partner of Bangladesh and reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to the One-China Principle. The renewed momentum in bilateral relations and the elevation of Bangladesh-China ties to a "China-Bangladesh Community with a Shared Future" following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent visit to China, was also reaffirmed during the visit.

Ambassador Yao Wen and Kabir discussed developments concerning the outcomes of the Prime Minister's recent visit to China, including the groundbreaking of the China Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ), the signing of a commercial contract for the modernisation of Mongla Port, and possible cooperation on the establishment of a Mongla Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

They noted that the CEIZ is expected to attract around 30 Chinese companies with an investment of approximately $500 million, creating an estimated 1,00,000 job opportunities for local Bangladeshis.

The two sides also discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cooperation on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration, the early launching of a Foreign Minister-level Strategic Dialogue, and the beginning of State Minister-level Diplomacy and Defence Dialogue. They also discussed initiating the process for the export of jackfruit and guava from Bangladesh to China, the China-Bangladesh-Myanmar Economic Corridor, and cooperation on the Rohingya issue.

Ambassador Wen further discussed the planned visits to Bangladesh by the Vice President of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and the Executive Vice Governor of Yunnan Province in the near future. The Chinese Ambassador also invited Humayun Kabir to visit China in October this year.

Bangladesh is now closer to formal negotiations with China over a possible purchase of J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters, with the Bangladeshi government panel preparing a draft agreement, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said last week in an official briefing.

This follows Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's trip to China earlier this year where the possibility of Bangladesh buying J-10CE fighter jets came up for discussion.

Speaking to reporters, Zahed Ur Rahman had said, "There is talk of modernising our air force, and as a part of this modernisation, discussions on various models of fourth-generation MRCAs (Multi-Role Combat Aircraft), fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters, and UAV systems are currently underway. If budget assistance is received in this fiscal year, it will be done; otherwise, it will roll over to the next budget. For the MRCA J-10C and attack helicopters, a draft agreement has been reached through a committee negotiation meeting, and I think we have noticed discussions about whether Bangladesh can buy J-10 fighters."

"A multi-role fighter made in China is now considered one of the most modern fighters of the 4.5 generation (Rafale), and it has done very well in combat situations. So, Bangladesh has paid attention to this, and it is hoped that we are moving forward very well on this path. It is worth mentioning that, compared to European fighters of similar quality, whether we call it Rafale or Eurofighter Typhoon, the Chinese variants, the prices of Chinese fighters are comparatively much lower, but I am saying again that it has performed better in head-to-head combat situations," Zahed Ur Rahman added.