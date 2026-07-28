China Explores New Airport Project After Mongla Port Expansion In Bangladesh

Following China's official entry into the Mongla Port project, another project backed by China may soon be taking off in the same region in Bangladesh.

A Chinese delegation visited the proposed Rampal Airport site to inspect the area and evaluate renewed prospects for building the airport, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha reported. The Chinese delegation's visit marks the latest step in Bangladesh's efforts to secure foreign investment for the long-stalled airport.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Dr Shaikh Faridul Islam said that the construction of Khan Jahan Ali Airport is crucial for easing communication in the southwest region and for expanding trade, commerce, and tourism.

"Once the airport is operational, it will bring unprecedented momentum to the economic activities of Mongla Port, the Sundarbans, and the entire southwest region," Dr Shaikh Faridul Islam said.

The airport complements the Mongla Port, and the move follows the recent announcement on the Mongla Port where Bangladesh and China agreed to jointly advance the Mongla Port Facilities Modernisation and Expansion Project and the development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram.

The interim administration in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus, following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government, had cancelled the land allotment to India in Chittagong.

Earlier, during the Sheikh Hasina regime, India had secured a significant strategic win by obtaining the operational rights to a terminal at Bangladesh's Mongla port. That development was seen as India's efforts to counter China's influence in the Indian Ocean region. However, the joint statement following puts both these facilities firmly in China's hands.

The minister's remarks came while visiting the airport site at Foila, Bagerhat, in Rampal Upazila earlier this week.

He added that the government is committed to resuming construction work at the earliest to ensure international standards and modern facilities.

Dr Shaikh Faridul Islam said there have been fruitful discussions with Chinese investors for the project, and they have shown keen interest in working on the project.

The airport project was first proposed nearly three decades ago, when the foundation stone was laid during the administration of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The project had earlier failed to move forward due to lack of interest from foreign investors under a proposed public-private partnership model. The current government led by Tarique Rahman has revived efforts to implement the airport, viewing it as a key infrastructure project for the southwest region of the country.