IIM Graduate Flies To Pune To Hand Parents His First Post-MBA Salary In Cash, Wins Hearts

An emotional video shared by IIM graduate Ashwajeet Kamble has struck a chord with social media users after he flew to Pune to hand over his first post-MBA salary to his parents entirely in cash. Kamble posted the video on Instagram, revealing that the idea was inspired by a conversation with his father. During the discussion, his father reminisced about handing his own first salary to his parents in cash decades ago. The conversation soon turned to how technology and digital payments have changed such milestones. While instant bank transfers have made transactions easier, they have also removed the tangible experience of physically handing over a first paycheck to one's parents.

Wanting to recreate that same feeling, Kamble decided to do something special when he received his first salary after graduating from IIM. Instead of transferring the money electronically, he withdrew the entire amount in cash and travelled to Pune to surprise his parents in person.

In the now-viral video, Kamble asks his mother and father to close their eyes before placing bundles of cash in front of them. When they open their eyes, both are visibly stunned. His mother, in particular, appears overwhelmed as she looks repeatedly between the money and her son, trying to process the surprise.

"What I am is all because of them," he wrote, explaining the motivation behind the surprise.

"Giving my first salary after IIM to my parents," a text insert on the video read.

Watch the video here:

The heartfelt moment quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom said the gesture represented the culmination of years of hard work, not only by Kamble, but also by the parents who supported his educational journey.

The video has since attracted thousands of reactions, with users praising the thoughtfulness behind the gesture rather than its monetary value. Many said it served as a reminder that behind every academic achievement and career milestone are parents and families who quietly make sacrifices, often without expecting anything in return.

One user wrote, 'It's good that you choose cash over transfer, feel, touch of money not everyone will understand."

Another commented, "Peak male happiness," while a third said, "Every Son waiting for this moment when he knows earning is not easy."