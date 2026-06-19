'Ruined The Moment': Techie Lands First Job With Rs 25,000 Salary, Relatives Ask, "That's It?"

Securing a first job is a major life milestone that deserves to be cherished and celebrated. A 2026 graduate recently took to social media to share how a joyous occasion turned into a bittersweet memory after they landed their first job with a Rs 25,000 monthly salary. While the achievement initially brought genuine happiness, given the brutal tech job market, the joy was cut short by a relative's mocking comment about the pay.

The techie said the relatives ruined what was otherwise a happy moment in their life, leaving them wondering if their accomplishment was even worth celebrating.

"I'm a 2026 graduate and recently got placed in a decent company with a salary of Rs 25k per month. Getting this job wasn't easy for me. I'm not exceptionally good at tech, I'd consider myself pretty average and the current market isn't exactly great either. So I was genuinely happy that I managed to get placed," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Before getting hired, a few relatives constantly questioned the techie about their future. Once the job was secured, the techie shared the salary details, only to receive a brutal reaction.

"Their response was: "What? That's it?" Ever since then, that phrase has been stuck in my head. I keep replaying it over and over," the techie said.

"I know Rs 25k/month isn't a huge salary, but considering my skills and how difficult placements have been, I felt it was a decent start. Has anyone else dealt with comments like this from relatives or friends? How did you stop letting it affect you?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users came to the techie's rescue, congratulating them fr the achievement and advising them to avoid indulging the relatives.

"I never respond to such salary questions. Not when it was low. Especially not when it's high," said one user while another added: "Dude, in this economy, getting a Rs 25,000 job is also a dream for a graduate. Relatives don't know sh*t what's going on in tech."

A third commented: "Congratulations! Ignore them. When I got my first job four years ago, I was earning Rs 10k a month and people had plenty to say. Recently, I got a 24 LPA offer, and those same people started calling me hardworking."

A fourth said: "Never tell anyone your salary. Maybe just your parents, spouse and siblings, depending on your relationship with them, but no one else. Just answer vaguely like, "it's enough”. That's what I do at least."