Senior Adobe Director Appeals For Job Referrals After Son's Campus Offer Is Revoked: 'I Would Appreciate'

The current job market remains brutal, with widespread layoffs, especially across the tech sector, making it incredibly difficult to secure employment. While veteran professionals are struggling, recent college graduates face an even uphill battle, as highlighted recently by a top executive at Adobe. In a viral post, a user named Shailesh Misra, who serves as Adobe Director of Program Management, as per his LinkedIn account, sought referrals for his own son, whose recent job offer was revoked.

Misra detailed that his son, a computer engineering graduate, had secured a job through campus placement at a leading but unnamed tech company. However, the company revoked the offer, prompting the dutiful father to seek opportunities for his son.

"A campus placement offer for my son, BE (Computer Engineering, Thapar College), has been withdrawn as part of a broader campus offer revocation by a leading tech company, and he is now seeking a full-time Software Engineering opportunity. He is based in India," Misra wrote.

Misra said he was looking for any opportunity and would happily connect his son or share his resume with the prospective employers.

"I would appreciate any referrals if there are positions in your organisation or your network. Happy to connect him and or share his resume. Thank you in advance."

Quizzed why he had not referred his son to Adobe, Misra, who has nearly 24 years of experience working at the US-based company, replied: "I will for sure once there are openings."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'I Can Help Him'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with Misra, with a few coming forward to help his son, while others pointed out the challenges that fresh graduates are facing in the job market.

"I am sure I can help him," said one user, while another added: "Sad to hear how this has become a trend due to the macroeconomic situation, Shailesh ji. Will let you know once we have a relevant opening at our organisation," said one user

A third commented: "Ideally, I don't support this idea, but you know, times are way too tough than can be imagined if a director of a big tech is helpless to land a job for his son. Wish your son all the best for the job search."

A fourth said: "Sad to hear about it. I will call you shortly to speak about the opportunity that I may have for your son."

Oracle Revokes Offers

Misra's appeal comes in the backdrop of Oracle revoking multiple campus placements and pre-placement offers made to students at leading Indian engineering institutes, including several IITs and NITs. The move followed the US technology giant's recent restructuring exercise that reportedly impacted nearly 30,000 employees globally, including a significant number in India.

Oracle had reportedly recruited students for application developer roles and server technology teams. However, one of the business units within the server technology vertical, linked to Oracle Health and application infrastructure, was recently shut down, triggering cancellations across the country.