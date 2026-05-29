Candidate Apologises 2 Months After Rejecting Job, Founder Says 'I Respect Him More'

Recruitment processes are often chaotic for both employers and job seekers. Hiring managers frequently ghost applicants, while candidates sometimes back out after accepting an offer. This breakdown in communication creates a toxic cycle of mutual distrust and constant uncertainty. Breaking this pattern, one candidate recently sent a heartfelt apology email to a company they had previously turned down. The candidate gently explained that they chose to decline the opportunity in order to accept a highly lucrative, remote United States role instead, with a pay gap difference of Rs 8 lakh.

An entrepreneur named Gaurav Kheterpal highlighted the immense value of transparency and integrity in the corporate recruitment process. Two months after making the decision, the candidate reached out to him to express sincere regret for breaking his promise, citing personal financial stability as the primary driver.

"Founders love candidates who're honest and upfront - even if they don't join their startup," wrote Kheterpal in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding: "Got this email from a brilliant candidate who had declined our offer from @vanshivtech in March. Nearly two months later, he sent this email, transparently stating that the compensation difference was way too much for him."

This rare display of honesty earned Kheterpal's deepest respect, who said the Indian tech industry needed such applicants who showed maturity and respect.

"I respect him even more for saying it openly. The Indian tech industry needs more people who communicate like this. There's still hope."

Read The Email Here:

A Difficult Decision

[Redacted Email ID]

Dear Gaurav Kheterpal Sir,

I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to reach out because I've been genuinely troubled and am not feeling good about the fact that I was unable to join Vanshiv Technologies. Even two months later, I still feel bad for having made a promise that I couldn't keep.

However, the substantial financial difference of around 8 lakhs was a critical factor for me, as personal financial stability is a necessity at this stage.

Please know that my decision was purely based on this financial necessity and not a reflection of the high regard I have for your company and the work you do.

I wish you and Vanshiv Technologies continued success.

Regards,

[Redacted name]

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | 'Got Rejected While Applying': Job Candidate Who Only Entered Email Gets Declined In Bizarre Manner

The incident ignited a conversation regarding the necessity of mature communication that is often missiing from both sides in the recruitment process.

"Lovely! Back in 2016 I had to reject two offers from Salesforce consultancies to join a startup. I wrote handwritten letters and bought two MI VR headsets (were a new limited launch then) and handed them personally to both founders. Continue to be Whatsapp connects," said one user.

Another added: "Absolute gold mine! People should always be grateful no matter what and this candidate is amazing and honest."