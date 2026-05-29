'Got Rejected While Applying': Job Candidate Who Only Entered Email Gets Declined In Bizarre Manner

In a bizarre case of modern hiring gone wrong, a job applicant went viral after receiving a rejection email midway through completing an application. In a social media post titled, "I got rejected while I was applying," the candidate said they were applying for a director of rehabilitation role when the company's system abruptly cut the process short. The incident has once again highlighted the broken state of recruitment technology, where qualified job seekers are locked out by faulty corporate algorithms before they can even get a real chance to prove their mettle.

Describing it as a new level of 'recruitment hell', the applicant said they had only entered their email address at the time, which made the rejection all the more perplexing.

"New level of recruiting hell unlocked?" the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "Things I had NOT done when I received this email: Uploaded a resume, entered any information besides my email address to create an account, hit submit."

Although the applicant never submitted a resume, the email stated they were rejected after a 'review' of their qualifications and that the company was moving on with other candidates.

Read the email here:

Application Status: Director of Rehabilitation (Job ID: 2026-70651) - Reliant Rehabilitation

Thank you for your interest in the Director of Rehabilitation (Job ID: 2026-70651) position. After review of your resume, skills, and experience, we have decided to pursue other candidates that more closely meet our needs at this time. Please visit our website to see our future openings that may be a better fit for your experience.

Thank you,

Talent Acquisition

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were left equally surprised and speculated what could have led to the near instant rejection.

"Get another email, try again. Build up a profile and sue for discrimination if you can," said one user, while another added: "That's the equivalent of walking up to a girl and having her just say “no” before you say a word."

A third commented: "Perhaps the position is actually filled, but the listing was erroneously still up? You're using the page triggered that update by them, or it was coincidentally done while you were using it?"

A fourth said: "Hmm, I got a rejection for a rehab centre even though I never finished filling out the application too! They also kept emailing me to “remind” me to finish my application. wonder if they all use Automatic Data Processing (ADP)."