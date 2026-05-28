Company Brings Back 5-Day Office After Ending WFH, Internet Tells Techie, 'They Want You To Quit'

A techie has caught social media's attention for slamming their Bengaluru-based company's new five-day mandatory work-from-office (WFO) policy, calling the end of remote work a 'massive step back'. The employee expressed 'frustration' about the move, and targeted the management's claim that the transition was necessary for better 'team collaboration', saying it felt more like a 'corporate excuse'.

"I'm a full-stack engineer with 10 years of experience. I've been living in my hometown because my company allowed WFH, while my office is in Bengaluru. Recently, management announced a mandatory 5-day WFO for everyone by December," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie explained that the diktat from the higher-ups came despite productivity and collaboration never being a problem. The work was delivered on time, teams functioned fine remotely, and nothing was broken. However, everyone was now expected to relocate and change their lifestyle completely.

"I lived in Bengaluru before COVID, so I already know the reality: terrible traffic, expensive rent, long commutes, high living costs, and almost no personal time left after work. Moving back with family would destroy most of my savings despite the salary," the engineer said.

The techie said they preferred the remote working method, having built a 'great' WFH setup, with the bonus of not having to engage in fake socialising and pointless cafeteria discussons.

"For a role that is fully digital and already working efficiently remotely, I honestly don't see the need for mandatory office attendance. “Team collaboration” increasingly feels like a corporate excuse for control and visibility rather than an actual productivity need."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Find A New Job'

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that the company was indirectly trying to reduce the headcount with this move, without having to pay severance.

"You have until December to find a new job. Your employer is also hoping for the same. That's why they asked for 5 days WFO," said one user, while another added: "If you don't relocate, how will corrupt politicians and brokers earn their share."

A third commented: "That's the niche technique to get rid of the workforce. They want you to quit in the name of resisting the WFO mandate of five days of office."

A fourth said: "Fully agree with everything. I'm in Bangalore. Earlier was working from my hometown. The drop in productivity is massive. and you can't help but sit in traffic and think, what's the point of all this? After going through this crappy traffic in the morning, you expect a fella to work in the office with a fresh mind?"