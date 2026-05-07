'Broke Down And Cried': Man Unable To Land Job Despite Trying For 1.5 Years

The current job market is facing its most significant downturn since the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional toll of navigating such a market was recently highlighted by an applicant who said he had been unable to land a job despite applying for 1.5 years. In a now-viral post titled '36M Broke down and cried for the first time in years', the man detailed that the entire process of constantly applying for jobs, only to be rejected, was taking a toll.

"Wish I was joking. 1.5 years in. Countless applications. LinkedIn messages. Networking calls, Zooms, etc., very few interviews. And after my latest rejection, my eyes started to water up, and it just happened," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"First time in maybe 5+ years. Kind of laughing about it now as I write this, but its one of those awkward, embarrassing laughs," he added.

The man highlighted that the situation was getting worse with each passing day, which was increasing their anxiety levels and feelings of self-doubt.

"The typical "enjoy this time off", "get outside" and "pick up new hobbies" only lasts for the first 6 months. Then its just feeling anxious, worthless 24/7. I check my email probably like 1000x a day hoping to see something only to be disappointed. How are people surviving emotionally? Not talking about financially because thats a whole separate nightmare."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences, highlighting that the hiring protocols in most companies were broken.

"Can only offer solidarity at this point tbh. I'm struggling to cope with this, too. Never felt so depressed in my entire life," said one user, while another added: "Keep going, I was there a year ago. It's frustrating as hell, but keep going."

A third commented: "I'm only surviving this cause i have a friend doing the job hunting thing as well and we get together every two weeks to grab a beer and bitch about all the ridiculous interviews, ghosting and unbelievable job offerings in our town."

A fourth said: "I'd just like to add that crying is actually your body's way of surviving emotionally. Emotional tears wash out stress-related chemicals like cortisol. Good that you got it out!"