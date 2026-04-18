"No Placements Like India": Indian Man In Paris Explains Why Job Hunting In Europe Is More Challenging

Finding a job in a foreign country can be very different from what many people are used to in India. An Indian man living in Paris has shared his experience, explaining how the job search process in Europe is not the same as India's placement-based system.

Differences From India's Placement System

The man, identified as Paras, shared a video in which he explained that one of the main reasons job hunting feels difficult in Europe is the absence of campus placement systems.

He said that in India, students often get job opportunities through college placements. According to him, if a person is qualified, has the right skills, and maintains decent networking, their job is usually secured through these placements.

However, he clarified that Europe doesn't have such an organised system. He said campus placements aren't held like they are in India, although job fairs are available where candidates can try their luck. He emphasised that in Europe, people have to rely more on their own hard work and efforts to find opportunities.

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Paras explained that networking is crucial in securing a job abroad. He said platforms like LinkedIn are very useful for building professional relationships. Based on his experience, he stated that approximately 90 percent of work progresses through networking.

He advised job seekers to communicate frequently, express themselves clearly, share their ideas, and persuasion effectively, which can increase their chances of landing a job.

He also pointed out the differences in the recruitment process. He said that five interview rounds for a job in Europe are quite unusual. He explained that most companies complete the selection process in two or three stages.

Paras also said that employers sometimes resort to informal methods to screen candidates. He explained that if any doubts remain after the initial stages, candidates can be invited to meet at a place like a cafe, to better understand them in a relaxed environment.

Paras said that the job environment in Europe is both formal and practical. He explained that employers make every effort to select the right candidates, but strong networking is also essential to getting a job.