Indian Recruiter Rejects Candidate Because Their Old Office Was 600 Meters Away

Recruiters around the world have a bad rap for giving poor excuses when rejecting an applicant, but an Indian employee has shared what is arguably one of the most bizarre reasons to decline a candidate. In a now-viral social media post, the applicant detailed that the recruiter denied their application not based on skills, but simply because their previous company was located only 600 meters away from the hiring office.

"Today I received the funniest rejection mail of my life. They said they liked my profile and experience, but they cannot continue because my previous company is located approximately 600 meters from their office due to confidentiality and data security policy," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The employee shared a screenshot of the email from the recruiter, where the company claimed that the move was motivated by privacy policies.

"Due to internal management policies related to confidentiality and data security, we are unable to move forward with your application at this time, as your previous company is located approximately 600 metres from our office," read the email.

The employee did not mention the company's name but added that they found the entire exchange too funny not to share it with others.

"Bro, they actually measured the distance. At least they were honest instead of saying: “we moved forward with other candidates” Before anyone asks, I am not mentioning the company name because I don't want to create unnecessary problems for them or for myself."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Ancient Thinking'

As the post gained traction, social media users pointed out that unless the company was developing some top-secret algorithm, the reason for the rejection did not make sense.

"I work in a shared location where a 40 sq ft. cubicle holds employees from 5 different organisations. This is ancient-level thinking, which lacks trust for the employees," said one user, while another added: "Bro, just tell us the company name so we can stay at least 1000 meters away from it."

A third commented: "Lol, are they developing some Google search-level proprietary algorithm? Certainly not, but they will act like they have top secret stuff."

A fourth said: "In today's hyper-connected world, everyone is one phone or email call away, so distance big or small doesn't matter. I think it's a joke. You should draft a good reply and see how they respond."