Techie Finds New Job 15 Days After Being Laid Off, Shares Tips: 'Market Is Brutal'

A techie who landed a new job just 15 days after being laid off has gone viral for sharing their job-hunting strategies. In a post titled "Found another job after being laid off 15 days ago," the employee explained they were let go by a multinational company (MNC) due to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven restructuring.

The techie highlighted that they were only given time till July 31 without any severance since they were on probation, having joined the MNC only two months ago.

"So I joined one company (MNC) two months ago and they laid me off citing AI restructuring. I was hopeless and shattered because I recently started with home EMI's," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie said they started aggressively applying on LinkedIn, even cold-approaching recruiters, as they were panicking.

"But what worked for me was the referral; I called all my friends and asked them to refer me for the particular job role. Once I got the interviews, I was rejected in 2/5 companies and got selected in three out of these. Two were Pune-based startups so I rejected them myself," they wrote.

Subsequently, the techie received a job offer from a product-based company in Noida, which they gladly accepted, finally ending their brief unemployment streak. The techie advised those in a similar situation to never stop preparing or learning as the market was brutal right now.

"What I would say is never stop preparing in this market even if you get the offer, I won't stop DSA and System design grinding. The market is so brutal right now and will be bloodier in future," they added.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the users said: "Once you have experienced a layoff and gotten a job in a short time, you are never going to be afraid of layoffs."

Another added: "That's a strong comeback, especially in this market. Getting multiple offers after a layoff isn't easy, referrals clearly made a big difference here. Also agree with your point, staying prepared even after getting an offer is important right now. Glad things worked out for you."

A third commented: "That's the spirit. For now, keep DSA, System design strong - speak fluently, jobs are still present. We all just need to be prepared."