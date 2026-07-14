Laid Off After 12 Years In IT, Man Skips Job Hunt And Starts New Life In Village

A job loss after more than a decade at the same company can be a difficult moment for many people. However, one man's response after being laid off from an IT company has attracted attention online as he chose to return to his village and begin a new chapter.

The story was shared on X by Vanesh Mali, who said his friend had prepared for such a situation long ago and believes everyone should have a backup plan.

Mali shared that his friend had worked at a big IT company for more than 12 years and was very good at his job. He said the company laid him off a few days ago along with many other employees.

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However, Mali wrote that his friend was not upset after losing his job. He said his friend told him that he was ready for this situation.

Mali wrote that his friend decided not to continue working in IT because the industry changes too quickly. Instead, he returned to his village.

He shared that his friend already had a small shop in the village that had been rented out. Now, he planned to take it back and open his own clothing shop. He also had family land and planned to start a goat farm there.

Mali said his friend told him that everyone should always have a Plan B ready because life is full of changes.

He added that his friend was now happy and excited about starting his new life in the village.

Social Media Reaction

The post received attention from many users, who said it highlighted the importance of preparing for unexpected situations and having alternative plans for the future.

One user commented, "But for having a plan B, we should have enough savings."

Another user noted, "Even if we don't have plan B ready, we should be in a position to create one, when time arrives."

"Plan B isn't optional in tech anymore," added a third user.