Man Shares How Norway Changed His View On Childhood And Learning

A different approach to childhood in Norway has made an X user rethink how children learn, grow, and experience their early years. He shared how nature, play, and curiosity play an important role in shaping children's lives.

X user Vinod shared that living in Norway changed the way he thinks about children and their well-being. He compared the childhood experiences of children in Norway with what he observed in India.

Vinod wrote that in Norway, kindergarten is not considered a place where children get ahead academically. He said it is a place where children learn to be children.

He shared that children in Norway spend hours outdoors throughout the year, exploring forests, mountains and other natural spaces. He said they learn practical life skills by climbing rocks, playing in mud, building things with their hands, caring for nature, solving disagreements and becoming independent.

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Vinod wrote that reading and writing will come, but childhood will not.

He then compared this with what he saw after returning to India. He said many children, some barely three years old, were already carrying school bags, tracing letters, counting numbers and completing worksheets.

He wrote that it felt like children were already being prepared for the next class instead of simply being children. He added that he sat there watching them and his eyes filled with tears.

Ending his post, Vinod asked whether the first lessons in life should be ABCs and 123s, or confidence, kindness, resilience, curiosity, and the joy of simply being a child. He asked what kind of childhood every child deserves.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "It's all about parenting."

Another user noted, "Brother, this hits hard."