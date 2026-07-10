UK-Based NRI With Master's In AI Struggles To Find Job, Plans India Return: 'Feeling Very Hopeless'

An NRI man living in the UK said he was considering returning to India after being unable to find a job despite eight months of constant attempts. In a social media post, the techie revealed that he had recently completed his master's degree in artificial intelligence (AI), but was feeling 'hopeless' due to a lack of job opportunities. Despite having networked extensively and attended hackathons whilst maintaining a good LinkedIn profile with projects, the techie said he was unable to pass the screening rounds.

Highlighting that he was running out of patience, the techie sought advice from social media users about returning to India and starting afresh.

"I just finished my Master's in AI from the UK and I am feeling very hopeless. It's been eight months, and I cannot find a job," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie said he had been working full-time, but it wasn't related to the field of their expertise, while the pay was low compared to India.

"I have been doing a fulltime job, but it's not related to my field, and UK salaries are honestly very low compared to India, given the cost of living here," the techie said.

"I am planning to come back to india next month and apply for a job there. I have only 1 year internship experience in UK," he added.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie not to get bogged down and return to India to start with a clean slate.

"You are doing good. Be resilient with your efforts," said one user, while another added: "Try to get an offer from there only. It's tough, but it's needed. Overseas experience doesn't matter, at least in the IT field."

A third commented: "Going back to India is not at all any sort of failure, don't listen to this nonsense. It's survival of the fittest, do what you need to do to find yourself a job. Start applying for jobs in India now and see the response you receive. If you have genuine responses, they will do the interview online for you. Go back, build your career, the UK is not going anywhere."

A fourth said: "Try doing whatever job you can in UK save a lot. Try internships there and finally come back.Trust me, no one gives a rat's bottom about you. Don't feel hopeless."