NRI With Rs 56 Crore In Assets Plans India Return After 23 Years In US: 'Still Feel Like Outsider'

An NRI with a Rs 56 crore ($6 million) portfolio said they were preparing to return to India after 23 years in the United States. Despite building a highly successful life and dedicating over two decades to their American community, the individual shared their decision in a social media post, highlighting that they still felt like an 'outsider' in the country. The NRI explained that they were happy and excited, akin to any other expat who comes to America to fulfil their dreams. However, over time, the novelty wore off, only to be replaced by a search of belonging.

"When I first came to the US, I was very excited. It truly felt like I had arrived at the centre of the world. Compared to where I grew up in India, both the infrastructure and overall living conditions here felt significantly more advanced," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI explained that the majority of their wealth came from their salary, equity compensation and long-term investment in US stocks.

"My income mainly comes from my salary and equity compensation, and I've also been investing long-term in US tech stocks, gradually building and growing my net worth. Today, my investment portfolio is around 6M dollars, along with additional assets."

Despite the wealth amassed, the NRI said they wondered about returning to the homeland, adding that it was not a financial decision.

"This is not purely a financial decision anymore. Even after all these years in the U.S., I still occasionally feel like an outsider. There is a subtle but persistent sense of distance that is hard to describe. No matter what you achieve, it sometimes feels like you are not fully part of the place," the NRI said.

"I have also begun thinking about what life would look like as I get older in the U.S., including community support, family connections, and emotional security. I am not fully sure I can experience the same sense of comfort here as I might elsewhere."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Mixed Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were mixed in their responses, with a section advising the NRI to take a long holiday to India to confirm their decision, while others said home was the place to be, especially with the community around.

"Maybe first take a long trip to India. And check whether your feelings resonate with reality when you're there," said one user, while another added: "Go brother go. You have made decent money. $6M plus other assets is by no means a small thing. Enjoy your retirement life in Delhi."

A third commented: "Regardless of where you live, you need close friends and/or extended family you can depend on and share your struggles and achievements with. That is community. If you have that, you are lucky and can be happy anywhere on Earth."

A fourth said: "India of today has changed considerably in 23 years. Not saying you don't know that, but going for two weeks in a year or two and staying there permanently is different. As someone said, take a long vacation for 6 months before you take the call."