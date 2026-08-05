'No One Can Tell Me To Leave': NRI Relieved After Returning To India From US

A 23-year-old NRI who recently returned to India from the US said the initial experience was 'unreal', but the comfort of knowing that they would not be told to leave was the best feeling ever. The NRI detailed that they landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport without their luggage and were immediately greeted by the humid temperature, noise and traffic. Despite the uncomfortable welcome. the NRI said the profound sense of security and belonging that came with being back eclipsed everything.

The NRI, who completed their graduation in the US, said they were doubting themselves soon after touchdown but quickly realised why they wanted the comfort of home.

"Just landed yesterday at IGI and between the lost bags, the hot humid temperature and the amount of noise, it has been unreal. Travelling from Delhi to Lucknow by train had me doubting myself at times. Seeing 50+ lakh litter of cars in broken, overflowing roads was like watching an inequality documentary or some," the NRI wrote.

"But being at home, however uncomfortable, the best feeling is that no one can tell me to leave, or be rejected because of nationality. It's also pretty clear that the path definitely involves entrepreneurship. Now it's just hustling and hoping for the best."

The NRI explained that they were working on a contract for a firm that reneged on their earlier promise of sponsoring them. Another recruiter went through with the complete hiring process before hiring another candidate, leaving the NRI with no other option but to return to India.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Welcome Home'

As the post gained traction, one of the social media users said: "Welcome home, buddy. Nothing better than home," while another added: "Comparison is a thief of joy. Write it on a wall, and you would be fine. Hope the very best, my friend. Learning from the West, when combined with an Eastern upbringing, is a very potent formula. Use that and thrive. Nothing is permanent, so enjoy the moment."

"If only we could afford retirement in the USA. Till then, back home is the only option we have. Even with $1 million, one can't retire decently in the USA with family."

A fourth said: "Everyone's hustling whether overseas or not. Most abroad are quiet about their struggles because of the fear of getting judged by other folks whereas very vociferous while living in India. The anonymity while overseas helps conceal the struggles."