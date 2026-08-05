Big Four CEO Advises Youngsters To Say 'Yes' A Lot To Climb Corporate Ladder

Climbing the corporate ladder challenges many young professionals entering the workforce. Navigating the path to senior executive roles can feel confusing, but PwC US CEO Paul Griggs has come up with a definitive advice for those struggling. As per the Big Four executive, the most effective way to ascend is by consistently delivering more than what is asked, saying "yes" to new opportunities, and maintaining relentless curiosity.

Griggs highlighted that making leaps in the corporate setup came down to individuals who were willing to put in their time when others were not looking.

“What you put into it is what you get out of it,” Griggs said in a recent interview with Business Insider. “To me, that quote is saying ‘yes' a lot. It's putting in the time when people are not looking. It's being curious.”

Griggs said those who make it big do not automatically switch off after work hours. He said those people put in the extra hours on weekends and keep learning, which puts them ahead of their peers.

“Now, you have a choice. We get to a Friday night, and you both go home. One of you is curious from the week: they've written some notes on their page. And before they go out, or go for a run, or go to the gym, or go out to dinner, or whatever they do, they do a little bit of research. The other person just goes out," Griggs said.

“That person gets more work to do. And then the next thing you know, that person climbs into the next role and the next role,” Griggs added.

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As for artificial intelligence (AI) changing the landscape, Griggs believes that the new technology helps create value, which drives growth, and in turn creates demand for people and other solutions.

"I think this is the biggest opportunity we've ever had," Griggs said.

Griggs said PwC is hiring more people from nontraditional backgrounds and expects to see more liberal arts majors in consulting and other business roles because AI can amplify the need for "broad knowledge."