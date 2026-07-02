Man Explains Move Back To India After 10 Years In Germany: "Surprised Many"

Harit Bhasin, a leadership coach by profession, has revealed the reason behind moving back to India after spending a decade building what many would call a dream life in Germany with a stable tech job and better living standards. He said he packed up and returned to India. His reason wasn't money or a job offer. It's because India was calling him back

"After 10 years in Germany, we made a decision that surprised many people. We packed our lives, left the country where our children were born, and moved back to India," he wrote as the caption of an Instagram post.

"When I shared this news, many people asked me: 'Did you not like Germany?'"

"My answer was simple. Germany will always have a special place in my heart."

"In our culture, we speak about Janm Bhoomi (birthplace) and Karm Bhoomi (place of work and growth)."

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See his post here:

Stating that Germany will always be an important part of his life, he said that the country gave him 10 beautiful years, during which he grew in his career, his children were born, he met wonderful people, and his family built beautiful memories there.

What's the reason?

"So this move is not because we did not like Germany," he wrote. "It is because India was calling us back. We wanted to be closer to our family.

He said he wanted his children to see both sides of life. "The discipline and global exposure of Germany", and also the "warmth, culture, and family bond of India".

He further stated that the move was "planned", and wasn't driven by fear or pressure.

"Germany is not a chapter I am closing with distance. It is a chapter I will always carry with gratitude," he concluded. "India is not just a place I am returning to. It is home."

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Social media reaction

With nearly 180,000 views, the post gained huge traction. Users took to the comment section to share their perspective.

"We also moved recently from Sweden after spending 6 years with 4.5 years old daughter and are happy with the decision. Best wishes to you also," one user wrote.

"Feels proud to see you sticking to your roots, leaving all the other pleasures behind," another user wrote.

"Same story as yours, moved back last month after 8 years in Munich," a third user stated.