Veteran Techie With 20 Years Of Experience Struggles To Land Job For 12 Months: 'Feel Like Giving Up'

The current job market is facing its most significant downturn since the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional toll of navigating such a market was recently highlighted by a techie with 20 years of experience. Edward Whitehead, a software developer based in South Africa's Western Cape, said he had been unable to secure any job for nearly a year -- not even a short-term contract.

In the now-viral LinkedIn post, Whitehead detailed that he had experimented with numerous job-hunting strategies since being unemployed, but none of the tactics had worked.

"It's been almost 12 months since I was laid off, and I haven't secured a single job -- not even a short-term contract. There are days when I feel like giving up. Then I look at my two beautiful children and my incredibly supportive wife, and I'm reminded why I can't," said Whitehead.

"At times, it feels like I'm banging my head against a wall, hoping for a different outcome. The reality is that the results have been the same, despite trying countless approaches. New resumes, new strategies, new applications, networking, reaching out to people, you name it, I've tried it."

Whitehead said he had been building new software products on the side as well, in order to not solely rely on a salaried role for survival.

"I've been pouring my energy into building two new software products. Maybe, just maybe, one of them will become the opportunity that changes everything," he said, adding: "Keep believing that the right opportunity is out there. Keep showing up, even on the days when it's hard."

He also sought help from social media users for any leads regarding companies looking for someone with over 20 years of experience in software development, technical leadership, product delivery, or technology consulting,

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Feel Your Pain'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with Whitehead and shared similar job hunting experiences. "I hope you find something soon! My layoff started 5 days ago, and I have been looking since April when I found out and nothing," said one user, while another added: "I can definitely relate. It feels like having extensive experience has become a disadvantage for many professionals in today's job market."

A third commented: "I feel your pain. It seems like having a lot of experience is actually hurting many people in today's job market. You'd think companies would jump at the opportunity to hire candidates with years of proven experience, but instead it often feels like they're being overlooked."