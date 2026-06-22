'Too Late To Land IT Jobs?' Fresh Graduate Loses Hope Amid Brutal Job Market

The current job market is facing its most significant downturn since the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional toll of navigating such a market was recently highlighted by a fresh computer science and engineering (CSE) graduate who wondered if she was late to join the industry. In a social media post titled, "Am I Too Late to Land a Software Job After Graduating This Month?" the student detailed that she was yet to land a job despite her best efforts.

The graduate said she had completed two internships and spent months tailoring applications, yet her preparation has resulted in no job offers.

"I am a 2026 B.Tech CSE graduate from a tier-3 college, and I graduated this month. I'm currently unplaced. I have completed 2 internships, multiple projects, a portfolio, and I've been consistently doing DSA and interview prep. Lately, I've been feeling really demotivated because, despite applying for months, I haven't had much luck," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Demoralised by the job hunt, the student said she was considering preparing for engineer entrace exam to bolster her chances of getting placed.

"Yesterday, I seriously started considering and preparing for GATE. To be completely honest, I think part of that decision came from comparing myself to my boyfriend, who recently joined an IIM," the student said.

"Seeing him start a new chapter of life made me feel like I was falling behind, and I think I made an emotional decision rather than a logical one."

The student sought the internet's advice on how to navigate the current situation, wondering if 2026 graduates were fated to remain without jobs.

"As a 2026 graduate who just graduated this month and only has internship experience, do I still have a realistic chance of getting off-campus opportunities?" she asked.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users encouraged the graduate not to get bogged down and continue to work on her skills, as there were opportunities available.

"June and July hiring is low due to the financial quarter coming to end, but obviously, 2026 batch hiring is going on even for 2025 the hiring is going on," said one user, while another added: "Applied on naukri yet? If yes then apply everyday. Apply left, right center. Live in a PG in Bangalore or Hyderabad. Be in the circle of other graduates who are looking for job as you. Check for walk-ins in BPOs and KPOs."

A third commented: "No one is ever late. There is always a demand for people with skills. And since you are not exactly the same as the other person, you are unique, and it is just that you have not met the one who appreciates your skill."

A fourth said: "Yes, you still have a realistic chance, and it's not too late. Many tier 3 grads with internships and projects still get off-campus roles after graduation. It mostly comes down to consistency and strategy, not timing."