US Company Declares GTA 6 Holiday: Will Temporarily Pause Business On November 19

Ahead of the highly anticipated November release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI), a Southern California-based speciality car parts manufacturer, Burger Motorsports, has announced a temporary operational suspension on launch day. In a memo to all staff, customers, dealers and partners, posted on Instagram, the company said it had instituted the one-day pause to accommodate an unprecedented volume of employee leave requests tied to the video game's release.

"To all staff, customers, dealers, and partners. Burger Motorsports will be observing a temporary company-wide operational pause on Thursday, November 19, 2026," read the memo by the company.

"After reviewing multiple employee scheduling conflicts, management has determined determ that normal business operations may be impacted due to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI."

The employees had informed the management that they would be unavailable on the day of the launch and sought permission for leave.

"Several team members have already notified management that they will be unavailable, unreachable, and/or 'in Vice City' for the duration of the day."

The company highlighted that due to staff absences, the following departments may experience operational delays:

Customer Support

Order Processing

Shipping

Engineering

Social Media

General Productivity

The company said normal services would resume once the employees had completed the initial exploration or at least finished one mission.

"Normal business operations are expected to resume once employees have completed their initial exploration, finished at least one mission, and returned to reality. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented cultural event."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Rockstar Unveils GTA 6 Cover Art, Announces Pre-Order Date

GTA 6 Release

On Thursday (Jun 18), Rockstar Games officially kicked off the summer promotional campaign for the highly anticipated GTA installment by dropping the game's official cover artwork and announcing that pre-orders will open on June 25.

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, the second best-selling video game of all time, and expectations could hardly be higher.