Rockstar Unveils GTA 6 Cover Art, Announces Pre-Order Date

After years of rumours, leaks, delays and endless fan theories, the wait is almost over. Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will open on June 25, giving fans their first chance to lock in what is already shaping up to be the biggest gaming launch of the decade.

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, the second best-selling video game of all time, and expectations could hardly be higher.

Rockstar also dropped a brief 32-second teaser which showed the game's official cover artwork, packed with clues about the chaotic world awaiting players in a completely rebuilt rendition of Vice City.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Front and centre are the game's two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the criminal duo expected to drive the story. Surrounding them is a snapshot of the mayhem GTA is famous for: a biker pulling a wheelie beside a police cruiser, a helicopter armed with a minigun, sports cars, speedboats and even a menacing alligator lurking below.

Fans have also spotted several supporting characters in the artwork, including nightclub owner and real-estate mogul Boobie Ike and veteran bank robber Raul Bautista, both of whom are expected to play key roles in the game's story.

The cover art appears designed to showcase everything GTA 6 promises: high-speed chases, heists, gunfights, a sprawling open world and a vibrant Vice City packed with eccentric characters and unexpected encounters.

One mystery remains: the price tag

Rockstar is yet to reveal how much GTA 6 will cost, but the question has fuelled months of speculation. While many expect the standard industry price of $70, some analysts and insiders have suggested the game could launch at $80 or even $100, reflecting its enormous development costs.

Whether it costs $70 or $100, only a handful doubt GTA 6 will become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

For now, fans can mark June 25 on their calendars. After more than a decade of waiting, the countdown to GTA VI is officially on.