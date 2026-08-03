"Birthing Me Twice Over": Microsoft AI Director Thanks 68-Year-Old Mother For Life-Saving Kidney Donation

Microsoft's director and country head for Generative AI in ASEAN, Ranjani Mani, has opened up about undergoing a living donor kidney transplant, revealing that the life-saving organ came from her 68-year-old mother. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Mani said she chose to speak publicly about her experience to raise awareness about Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), an inherited condition that has affected her family for decades.

"12 days ago, I had a living donor kidney transplant. It is the hardest and most painful thing I have ever had to do. I thought hard about whether to share this publicly and decided I would. Not for pity or attention, but because I refuse to make a genetic gamble my identity. And if it helps one other person manage their health, it is worth it," she wrote.

The transplant took place just under two weeks ago, and Mani described it as the most physically demanding experience of her life. While recovery is still ongoing, she said she wanted others living with the same condition to know they are not alone.

Her family's journey with ADPKD began when her father was diagnosed at the age of 50 after his health rapidly deteriorated. The disease, which causes cysts to gradually damage the kidneys, eventually left him dependent on dialysis for nearly a decade. Watching his health decline, she said, was one of the hardest experiences of her life.

At just 20 years old, medical tests revealed that Mani had inherited the same genetic mutation. Although she remained healthy and active for years, she committed herself to regular health checks, exercise and a disciplined lifestyle to slow the disease's progression.

Her health journey became more complicated during pregnancy, when she developed preeclampsia and delivered her baby prematurely at 30 weeks. Both mother and child recovered, but over the following years, her kidney function continued to worsen despite feeling physically capable.

Three months ago, her creatinine levels reached a dangerous point, prompting doctors to recommend a transplant before dialysis became necessary. Determined to avoid lifelong dialysis, Mani opted for a preemptive kidney transplant.

"It is funny. You can be this ambitious, but your body just did not get the memo. 3 months ago, it hit a dangerous 8+. The doctors were surprised I functioned so well but told me I had to decide. One thing I refuse is to be tied to a machine for life. I like what I do, and I am good at it. I have grander goals," she added.

The donor turned out to be her mother, who, at 68, chose to donate one of her kidneys. "I have been lucky. Amma, at 68, chose to give me her kidney. Birthing me, in that sense, twice over," Mani remarked.

See the post here:

She also acknowledged that she was fortunate to have access to world-class healthcare, while recognising that many people with kidney disease do not have the same opportunities. Inspired by her own experience, she said she hopes to one day establish an AI-powered fund focused on women's healthcare, support a foundation for ADPKD patients and contribute to public policy at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare.

Mani expressed gratitude to her family, medical teams, colleagues and Microsoft for supporting her throughout the process. She also praised nurses for the compassion and care they provide, saying their work is something technology can never replace.

Now recovering from surgery, she says she is taking life one day at a time and is eager to return to work. "Living with this has taught me to be intentional about life. And I refuse to make a condition my identity. I cannot wait to do all the fabulous things I have planned and get back to work this week," she concluded the post.