Chinese Woman Marries Cancer Patient For Kidney, Finds Lasting Love

In a remarkable turn of events in northwestern China, a young woman facing advanced kidney failure married a man battling cancer as part of a life-saving kidney-donation arrangement - and their bond soon blossomed into genuine love, according to South China Morning Post.

According to Chinese media, 24-year-old Wang Xiao from Shaanxi province was diagnosed with uremia and told she had roughly a year to live without a kidney transplant. With no matching donor among her relatives, she posted a marriage advertisement in a cancer-patient support group seeking a terminally ill man whose kidney she could receive after his death, as per the news report.

"I will take the best care of you after marriage. Please forgive me; I just want to live," Wang wrote in her ad.

A 27-year-old man named Yu Zhenping, who was suffering from recurrent cancer and matched Wang's blood type, responded. They quietly registered marriage in 2013 on the condition that in return for long-term care and support from Wang, his kidney would be donated to her when he died.

As they spent time together, the arrangement evolved into affection. Wang supported Yu through his treatment, sold handmade bouquets to raise his funds, and the two gradually developed a genuine relationship. By mid-2014, Yu's condition stabilised and Wang's dialysis needs decreased - he later proposed love rather than deal.

The couple's story has since resurfaced online, hailed as a powerful mix of desperation, altruism and hope. It raises complex ethical questions about medical arrangements, organ donation and the nature of marriage, while also offering a rare example of human connection emerging from a dire contract.