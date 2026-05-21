<i>"Mera Baccha"</i>: Parents' Priceless Reaction To Son's Google Job Announcement Melts Internet

A heartwarming Instagram video shared by Harnav Singh, a Product Manager based in Gurugram, has gone viral for capturing his parents' emotional reaction after he revealed that he had landed a job at Google. The clip began with Harnav telling his parents that he has received a new job offer. His father immediately congratulated him with a cheerful "Mubarakan," while his mother hugged him tightly in excitement. He then asked them to guess the company.

Without hesitation, his mother replied, "Google?" Harnav confirmed the news, prompting her to ask in disbelief, "Really?" before embracing him once again. His father, overwhelmed with pride, reacted playfully by lightly slapping him and smiling as he lovingly called him "K*tta."

The emotional moment continued as Harnav's mother became teary-eyed and said, "I always said wherever Shere gets a job, it will be good and of his choice. Yeh meri gut feeling si."

"Their reaction > my achievement. Made my parents smile a little bigger," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of emotional reactions. Many users described it as "the definition of parents' happiness," while others said the moment felt deeply relatable, especially in Indian families where career milestones are celebrated as collective family achievements. Some noted that the parents' expressions looked like a moment where they could "finally breathe peacefully" after years of supporting their child's hard work and dreams.

One user said, "Exact example of a father being a father, he is so happy, he is so proud, but he doesn't know how to express it. He doesn't even know that should he cry."

Another commented, "Loved the way she hugged and said, 'Haye mera bacha,' and his dad saying k*tta. This is how fathers and mothers are different; each one has their own way of expressing love.''

"My mom reacted the same when I got into Amazon, and it's truly the best feeling," a third user stated, while a fourth added, "Sweetest thing I saw today. Congratulations, Harnav."

A fifth user wrote, "Every student preparing day and night for placements dreams of giving this moment to their parents."

Earlier today, a similar video went viral showing a Bengaluru-based techie capturing the joy and pride of his parents after he fulfilled his dream of buying a BMW at the age of 26. Dutta, who works at Adobe, posted the heartfelt vlog on LinkedIn, documenting his journey from manifesting to owning the luxury car to finally bringing it home. The video quickly gained traction across social media, with many praising him for celebrating the milestone with his family.