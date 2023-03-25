All Day Cafe To Nap Rooms, Here's A Look Inside Google's Gurugram Office

The video has accumulated more than 11,000 likes and over 215,000 views.

Google offices around the world are known to pack a bold punch when it comes to design. The IT giant tries to be an innovative and fun company that people would want to work for, and its offices are designed accordingly. Google employees, who are often called Googlers, enjoy a range of amenities in the workplace, including free food, nap rooms and entertainment areas. For years, Google has also been ranked as the top company to work for in the US and its headquarters in Silicon Valley has been described as a "dangerously" luxurious place.

Now, a Google employee took her social media followers on a tour of the Google office in Gurugram, Haryana. Aaddya Kunchal, who is a Senior Solutions Consultant at Google's Colorado office, visited the company's Gurugram workplace. "Does Google India have the same perks as the US?" she asked at the beginning of her video before moving to show the various perks of working for the IT giant.

Watch the video below:

Ms Kunchal's video revealed that the Google office in Gurugram has a cafeteria which serves food to Googlers and even features a separate section with a range of desserts. The office also has an entertainment room with musical instruments, comfy couches and a pool table.

In the clip, Ms Kunchal also showed a spa room with massage chairs, a nap room and thoughtfully-designed nooks that make life a little easier for Google employees. At the end of her video, she even revealed the one thing that Google US does not have but is available in Gurugram - an all-day cafe serving tea, coffee, freshly grilled sandwiches and other snacks.

Also Read | This Bengaluru Man Cleared Google Interview But Failed Tenant Interview

In the caption of her post, Ms Kunchal wrote, "Visited the new @google office in Gurgaon, India and yet again felt amazed by Google's incredible effort to maintain a globally consistent work culture with at par benefits offered across the board."

"It's been hard to find positivity at work with the recent lay-offs but even though I may not be a huge fan of it at the moment, this company does give you reasons to be proud," she added.

Ms Kunchal shared the clip earlier this month, and since then it has accumulated more than 11,000 likes and over 215,000 views. In the comment section, one user wrote, "bruh the food looks better than the california campus one". "Visited during you create event.. pretty campus," said another.