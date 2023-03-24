This Bengaluru Man Cleared Google Interview But Failed Tenant Interview

The post by Mr Bhadoria received several reactions from people working in Bengaluru.

Finding a new home in a new city that you've just moved to is a challenging endeavour, and if this city is the Silicon Valley of India, where there are too many people seeking for a residence, it gets even harder.

Outsiders in Bengaluru, the Indian IT hub, typically encounter difficulties when looking for a home because they need to go through a number of steps, such as bargaining with the broker, packing, moving, etc. Due to the high demand, landlords often interview potential tenants, and these interviews can occasionally be more difficult to pass than a Google interview.

A Google employee from Bangalore recently posted a similar experience on LinkedIn, noting that it took him a few attempts to improve his ability to pass the tenant interview.

"I was caught off guard as I miserably failed my first-ever tenant interview. That was a moment of awakening for me as I realized that there are harder interviews to clear than google, " wrote Ripu Daman Bhadoria.

"As I strive to introspect and improve every time I fail, I directly asked the landlord for feedback on my interview performance and if there were any red flags they noticed, since HR or the recruiter wouldn't reach out to me with interview results in this case," added Mr. Bhadoria.

Talking about his preparation for next interviews, Mr. Bhadoria wrote, "The landlord was transparent in sharing feedback that they believed I was likely to buy a house, given that I work for Google. I never thought that working at Google could be so disadvantageous."

After preparation and guidance from the landlords' feedback, Mr. Bhadoria was able to clear the interview. Offering his expertise in this peculiar task, he wrote to his connections on LinkedIn that they could feel free to contact him.

"However, I successfully cleared the next tenant interview. Feel free to reach out to me for tenant interview experiences."