Canadian Slams Bengaluru Landlord's Rs 23 Lakh Security Demand For 4BHK: "Greediest In The World"

Bengaluru's rental market is making headlines again, with a viral social media post showcasing a 4BHK fully furnished apartment with a security deposit of Rs 23 lakh, equivalent to 12 months' rent of Rs 2,30,000 per month. This unusual demand has sparked debate about the city's rental culture. Canadian digital creator Caleb Friesen who shared the advertisement on X, criticised the unusually high security deposit, comparing it to global rental norms.

"Bengaluru landlords are the greediest in the world. Rs. 23 lakh security deposit (12 months rent) is OUTRAGEOUS," the tweet by Caleb Friesen read. Mr Friesen further highlighted the stark contrast between Bengaluru's rental norms and global standards. While cities like New York City and Toronto typically require a one-month deposit, Singapore requires one month per year of lease, San Francisco two months, Dubai 5%-10% of annual rent, and London 5-6 weeks' rent, the Bengaluru listing demanded a year's rent as a security deposit.

The property in question was a 4,500-square-foot, fully furnished independent house located in Bennigana Halli, with a monthly rent of Rs 2,30,000 and a security deposit of Rs 23,00,000.

See the post here:

Bengaluru landlords are the greediest in the world



Rs. 23 lakh security deposit (12 months rent) is OUTRAGEOUS



meanwhile, deposits in other cities:



NYC? 1 month

Toronto? 1 month

Singapore? 1 month per year of lease

SF? 2 months'

Dubai? 5%-10% of annual rent

London? 5-6 weeks' pic.twitter.com/WPkl5o40C9 — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) July 21, 2025

Mr Friesen's post triggered a lively debate on social media about Bengaluru's rental market. While some were shocked by the 12-month deposit demand, others noted that high deposits aren't uncommon for premium properties in the city. Some residents pointed out that 5-6 months' rent is more typical, blaming the steep demands on Bengaluru's "low-trust rental culture" and lack of tenant-friendly regulations.

One user wrote, "Very greedy and they will try their level best to cut everything from the deposit when you leave and return pennies."

Another commented, "12 months is a little greedy, maybe. But mostly it is 5-6 months of rent. Low trust in society (unfortunately) and high cost of housing (compared to other cities outside India) are the main reasons."

"A third user said, "They are asking because people are paying…!!! No landlord wants their house to be unoccupied. Once people stop paying the security amount equivalent to 12 months of rent, they will bring down the security amount to 1 month."

A fourth added, "Why are price controls in some places but not others? The government is introducing them for movie tickets, a luxury. Why not add price controls for housing, a necessity?"