"Modern-Day Exploitation": Startup Founder Calls Out Bengaluru Landlords Over Shocking Tenant Experience

The exorbitant rental costs in Bengaluru are facing criticism after a startup founder brought to light a couple's difficulties with an unresponsive and exploitative landlord, highlighting concerns about the city's rental market.

In a LinkedIn post, Shravan Tickoo criticised Bengaluru landlords, describing them as a "menace" and accusing them of engaging in "modern-day exploitation," especially toward non-native residents.

He shared the story of a couple who rented a 2BHK apartment in a gated community for Rs 55,000 per month. Despite always paying rent on time, they faced persistent issues with the property, such as water leakages, which the landlord refused to address. Instead, the landlord relayed a message through the maintenance staff, saying, "It's your headache to fix it."

The couple reportedly spent over Rs 1 lakh from their own funds to resolve the issues. The situation escalated when they decided to vacate the apartment, only to have the landlord withhold their Rs 1.75 lakh security deposit. The landlord justified the move by citing "maintenance requirements" and bluntly said, "Do whatever you can, but this is what it is." With no legal recourse, the couple had to leave without recovering their deposit.

Tickoo argued that such cases are not isolated, pointing out a recurring pattern of landlords charging exorbitant rents while neglecting basic responsibilities. "When it comes to increasing rent, landlords are the first to call and message you, but when there's an issue, it suddenly becomes your problem," he wrote.

He concluded his post with a warning for those new to Bengaluru: "This city of dreams can quickly turn into a nightmare. Be cautious when renting or buying homes, and prioritize dealing with people who respect you."