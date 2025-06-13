"Paid Rs 82,000 For Painting, Damages": Bengaluru Tenant's Ordeal Sparks Discussion Online

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Shravan Tickoo's LinkedIn post highlights his recent negative rental experience in Bengaluru.

He claims his landlord deducted significant charges from his Rs 1.5 lakh deposit upon moving out.

Tickoo received only Rs 68,000 back after disputing unclear and excessive damage charges.

Stories about awful landlords in Bengaluru often go viral on social media, sparking widespread debate. These posts often highlight tenant-landlord disputes over deposits, broken agreements or evictions. Recently, a LinkedIn post by founder Shravan Tickoo has sparked a discussion online after he shared his experience of shifting rental homes in the tech capital of India. The IIT graduate said his landlord deducted a large portion of his Rs 1.5 lakh deposit, citing what he described as "unreasonable and unexpected" charges.

"So recently, I moved out of my 2BHK on Sarjapur Road after living there for two years, into a larger house. When I had moved in, my owner never spoke to me not once in two years. The reason? She only speaks Kannada," the user said, adding that the landlord always communicated with him via the building manager.

"There were always rumours that the owner had harassed previous tenants over the same issue. So, when the time came, I was mentally prepared. Still, when I finally left, I tried to stay civil. But then came the blow: Painting charges - Rs 55,000. Miscellaneous damages - Rs 25,000+," Mr Tickoo wrote.

The founder said that when he asked for a detailed list, the damages were "absurd". He claimed that the landlord charged him Rs 2,000 for using the lift.

"After a lot of back and forth, she returned only Rs 68K out of my Rs 1.5 lakh deposit, citing Rs 82K for painting and damages. I had asked her to provide a list of actual purchases, with invoices. All I got was a handwritten sheet with random charges. So in the end, I got back just about 40% of my deposit," he continued.

Mr Tickoo said that he takes the blame for not doing proper due diligence "But the reality is, dealing with landlords in Bengaluru is just disheartening," he added. "I'm not saying all landlords are like this but when you hear your friends struggling with abrupt rent hikes, withheld deposits, and more... You begin to realize: there should be better protections and support for those who've left their hometowns behind to build a life in Bengaluru - the apparent future city of India," he wrote.

"I hope there's change. I hope there's help. And I hope this reaches the people who can do something about it. Because Bengaluru landlords are becoming a menace," the founder concluded.

The post has sparked a conversation online, with many users sharing similar experiences.

"It's not just Bangalore. I got scammed similarly by my landlord when I was in Chennai. India has no regulations that create a fair platform for tenants, even though rental income constitutes 50% of real estate revenue in metro cities," wrote one user.

"Bangaloreans are great , but a Bangalorean landlord is a villain. same story , my deposit was 4 lacs , I sweated and dreaded asking back the money and got random cuts to the tune of 1 lacs .... pains so much seeing this kind of behaviour !" commented another.

"Completely agree Shravan Tickoo! I remember my first landlord in Bangalore had done something very similar, they deducted 50% of our deposit! Back then, I didn't know any better. Living in other places has taught me to be more diligent. But that experience will always be burnt in my mind as a cautionary tale," shared a third user.