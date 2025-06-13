Fake Flight Attendant Fools US Airlines For 120 Free Flights Over Six Years

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Florida man was convicted for fraudulently posing as a flight attendant from 2018 to 2024.

A US man who fraudulently posed as a flight attendant for six years and managed to book over 120 free flights has been convicted by a federal jury. The man, identified as 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, availed the free flights between 2018 and 2024 across multiple major US airlines, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Alexander accessed the websites reserved for flight crew to book the free flights using employee benefits. Free flights for crew members are a longstanding industry perk, also known as non-revenue travel.

The indictment revealed that although Alexander worked for an airline since November 2015, he was never a flight attendant or a pilot. He is now being charged with wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretences.

The carriers named in court documents include American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. He flew 34 flights on one airline by pretending to be a flight attendant or staff member by using 30 different badge numbers and dates of hire to book his no-cost flights.

"The evidence at trial also showed that Alexander posed as a flight attendant on three other airline carriers. Ultimately, Alexander booked more than 120 free flights by falsely claiming to be a flight attendant," read a statement by the US attorney's office.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a statement, stating it was pleased with the verdict.

"While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers," the TSA said.

"TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws."

The maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years in prison, and 10 years for entering the secure airport areas under false pretences. Both charges carry a maximum of three years of supervised release and a Rs 2.15 crore ($250,000) fine.