'Misguided' By Google Maps, Car Plunges Into Pond In UP: Cops

Four friends travelling from Meerut to Ambala to visit a temple had a narrow escape after their car, guided by Google Maps, plunged into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.



The incident took place under the Sarsawa police station limits when the youths, relying on Google Maps for directions, turned their Brezza onto a road near the Sirohi Palace that led straight into a pond, they said.

"All four managed to save themselves by escaping from the sinking car through the windows. They immediately informed the police on Dial-112," local SHO Vinod Kumar told PTI.

Police rushed to the spot, checked on the health of the youths and arranged for the car to be pulled out with the help of a mechanic, the SHO said.

The youths were later sent to their destination after their vehicle was examined.

The SHO said the four friends identified as Surya, Aditya, Anuj and Ashutosh -- all students of Meerut University -- were on their way to Shahabad in Ambala to visit the Maharishi Markandeshwar temple late on Wednesday evening.

"As they did not know the route, they were following Google Maps. On reaching near Sirohi Palace, the car turned towards the waterbody and plunged into the pond. Fortunately, none of them suffered any injury," Kumar said.

The car floated nearly 50 metres into the pond before being retrieved.

Police have advised travellers to exercise caution and not rely solely on digital navigation.

"This incident has proved that while Google Maps is useful, one should also keep an alternative in mind," Kumar said.

PTI could not immediately contact Google Maps for a comment on the issue.

