Artist Shares Pictures Of Her Artwork At Google's Gurugram Office, Internet Reacts

Ms Souza poses in front of her artwork.

Google offices around the world are known to pack a bold punch when it comes to design. The IT giant tries to be an innovative and fun company that people would want to work for, and its offices are designed accordingly. Recently, an artist shared a glimpse of her beautiful artwork at Google's Gurugram office. The post has now become viral and a lot of people on the internet congratulated her for the achievement.

Alicia Souza attended the Pixel 8 series unveiling at Google's Gurugram headquarters and said that she undertook the project a year ago. In the post, she included videos of the illustrations as well as a close-up photo of herself inside the lift with her design at the back.

In the caption, she wrote, "A year ago, I had done 8 panels for the @googleindia Gurgaon office elevators. It was a super tight-deadlined project but was soooo fun to do! My aim was that every time you entered a lift, there was something to find in the drawing."

Ms Souza continued, I'm glad I was told the little b******** I drew on one character was noticed and appreciated. I finally got to see the panels when I went for the Pixel8 launch and was soooo thrilled (and shy). Thanks to everyone who said sweet things and forcing me to take a photo when I was trying to do it inconspicuously."

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 17,000 views.

"Omg! This is soooooo good! Proud of you!" said a user.

"You look stunning," commented another person.

A third said, "Love your work."

"Yeah, saw them in Gurgaon office and had instantly fallen in love!" commented another user.

"This is so good.. I am sure it would brighten the day for anyone entering the lift every single time," said a person.