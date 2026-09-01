Indian Woman In US Captures Parents' Reaction To Food Delivery Robot: "Shock, Confusion, Excitement"

An Indian woman in the US captured her parents' adorable reaction after they encountered a food delivery robot for the first time. The couple appeared puzzled and amused as the small autonomous vehicle quietly rolled past them on a pavement, prompting them to turn around for a second look.

The wholesome moment was shared on Instagram by Priyanka, who was taking her parents around India Square in Jersey City, New Jersey, when they came across the delivery robot. In the video, Priyanka's parents can be seen walking along the street when the robot passes them on the pedestrian walkway. Both immediately turn around to watch it, visibly surprised by the sight of a small, driverless machine making its way down the street.

"The pure shock, confusion, and excitement on their faces... they couldn't believe a little box on wheels was delivering food all by itself! Mummy Papa like, 'What on earth is that?!' and amazed by the technology," Priyanka wrote in the caption. She also said that the moment was an "absolute core memory".

Watch the video here:

Priyanka said the encounter became a memorable moment during her parents' US visit. "Taking my Desi parents around the USA and seeing them experience these everyday futuristic things for the first time is truly priceless," she added.

The video quickly struck a chord with social media users, who found the couple's curiosity and amazement both relatable and heartwarming. Several viewers said their expressions made the clip all the more endearing.