Where Does The Sun Rise First In India? This Remote Village Offers The Best View

Most people associate sunrise with beaches or mountaintops. But in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh, travellers wake up in the middle of the night and head into the hills for a very different reason. The reward is a front-row seat to one of the earliest sunrises in India, set against a backdrop of forests, mountains and valleys. Let's find out where you can watch India's earliest sunrise.

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Dong Is Known For Witnessing India's Earliest Sunrise

Photo: Unsplash

The place is Dong Valley, near the village of Dong in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Situated close to Walong and along the Lohit River, Dong is widely known as one of the first places in India to witness sunrise each day. Dong gained wider recognition in 1999 for its association with India's earliest sunrise and drew further attention around the turn of the millennium, when visitors travelled there to witness what was promoted as India's first sunrise of January 1, 2000.

A Sunrise That Begins With A Trek

Watching the sunrise here requires a little effort. Travellers typically set out long before dawn and trek to a viewpoint overlooking the valley. The timing of sunrise changes throughout the year, so it is best to check locally before planning your visit. The walk itself is part of the experience, taking you through forested hills and mountain scenery before the first light appears over the horizon.

What Makes Dong Worth The Journey?

The sunrise may be the biggest draw, but the region offers much more than a beautiful morning view.

Visitors can also explore:

Walong, a scenic settlement located about 7 km away.

Kibithu, one of India's easternmost inhabited areas near the international border.

The Lohit River, which flows through the valley.

Pine-covered hills and mountain landscapes that become especially striking in the cooler months.

The Meyor community, whose culture and traditions are closely tied to the region.

Dong is also located near the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction region, which adds to its geographical significance. Visitors should follow local regulations and security advisories while travelling in this sensitive border area.

Photo: Unsplash

A Festival Celebrating New Beginnings

Dong's sunrise has now become the centrepiece of a dedicated tourism event. Arunachal Pradesh launched its inaugural Sunrise Festival from December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The event featured guided sunrise treks, cultural performances, local cuisine, handicrafts and outdoor activities, showcasing both the natural beauty of the region and the traditions of local communities.

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How To Reach Dong

Getting to Dong takes some planning, but many travellers consider the journey part of the adventure.

By Air: Dibrugarh Airport in Assam is the nearest major airport.

By Rail: New Tinsukia Junction is the nearest major railway station.

By Road: Most visitors travel via Tinsukia, Tezu, Hayuliang and Walong before continuing to Dong.

Travellers should also check Inner Line Permit (ILP) requirements and local travel advisories before planning a trip to the region. For those willing to venture to one of India's remotest corners, Dong offers a memorable reward: the chance to welcome a new day from a place where morning arrives before almost anywhere else in the country.