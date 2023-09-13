'India's First Sunrise': Nagaland Minister Shares Beautiful Video Of Dong Valley

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his interesting social media posts.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his humorous social media content, excels at engaging his audience effectively. His posts consistently draw considerable social media attention, whether he's showcasing the natural beauty of the state in videos or providing valuable life advice to his followers. This time, he has shared a captivating video showcasing a breathtaking valley.

He simply captioned the tweet as, "Google Kar Ke to Dekho (Google it and see)," along with an emoji.

Watch the video here:

Google Kar Ke to Dekho 🤨 pic.twitter.com/FJYzzK9jYC — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) September 13, 2023

The video opens with a text on top: "Dong Valley: India's first sunrise". The aerial view captures a vehicle effortlessly navigating a road that winds through the stunning mountainous landscape. The video further shows a lush green mountain valley, which is a breathtaking natural landscape. Nestled between towering, rugged mountain peaks, the valley stretches out like a verdant carpet.

The Dong Valley is in Arunachal Pradesh, which is known as the Land of India's First Sunrise.

The video garnered numerous reactions from viewers, with a significant portion expressing their admiration for the stunning landscapes of the Northeastern states.

"Sir, right now I am on a north-east trip. It's a beautiful palace, like heaven," commented a user.

"Wow, I want to visit once but also want to meet you too, sir, as I am a big fan of your simplicity," wrote another user.